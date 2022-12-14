S3V Vascular Technologies comes out with new-age Neuro Medical devices

Founder and Head of Medical Devices, S3V Technologies, NG Badari Narayan said the medical devices that will be formally launched on Thursday include Neuro Clot Retriever, Neuro Aspiration Catheter, and Neuro Microcatheter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: S3V Vascular Technologies, a medical device company incubated at city-based Indian School of Business (ISB), have developed medical devices that can be employed to treat brain stroke victims.

Founder and Head of Medical Devices, S3V Technologies, N.G. Badari Narayan said the medical devices that will be formally launched on Thursday include Neuro Clot Retriever, Neuro Aspiration Catheter, and Neuro Microcatheter.

These devices can be utilised by doctors to unblock the clogged vessels and restore the blood supply to the brain among stroke victims. “With these devices, if the procedures are done within the golden hour, there is a high chance for blood flow to the brain is restored and paralysis is reversed,” he said.

Brain strokes are treated by mechanical thrombectomy that involves an interventional procedure done in a cath lab to remove the clot stuck in the vessel of the brain. “We have received test licenses and soon will commence commercial production upon receiving the nod for manufacturing also,” he said.

M.V. Gowthama, Director, S3V Technologies, said, these neuro devices were manufactured only by two or three countries and added, “these are the state-of-the-art, highly advanced stents brought out only by us.”

Gowthama and Badari Narayan are from Telugu states and are in the process of developing a new manufacturing facility at Mysore in Karnataka, for which they were allotted 8.81 acre of land, with an investment of Rs 200 crore.