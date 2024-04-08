Hyderabad: ISB celebrates graduation of 866 PGP students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:26 PM

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB speaks at the graduation ceremony.

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated the graduation of 866 students from its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2024 at its Mohali and Hyderabad campuses.

The graduating batch of the PGP 2024 saw a diverse mix of talent from engineering (49 percent) and non-engineering (51 percent) backgrounds spreading over a work experience ranging from two to 24 years; and 40 percent of the batch consisting of women.

The graduation ceremony was organised on Monday at Mohali and was held on Friday at Hyderabad. Rukmini Banerji, Chief Executive Officer, Pratham Education Foundation, was the chief guest at Mohali; and Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI, at Hyderabad.

Consulting, tech top recruiters

In the PGP placements, 394 companies registered, and made 1,206 job offers – with several students getting multiple offers. Over 70 first-time recruiters hired from ISB.

Managing to pivot beyond their existing work profiles, 71 percent of the students transitioned between industries, and 75 percent shifted between functions, demonstrating their adaptability. Over 20 companies made more than 10 offers each.

The foundation of the successful placement season was laid with nearly 350 pre-placement talks, leadership sessions, seminars, and workshops by prospective recruiters.

The consulting and technology sectors were among the top two recruiters at ISB, making more than 50 percent of the offers. Around 10 percent of the total offers came from Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, while 25 international offers were made for diverse geographical locations.

Companies also made significant offers for roles in Product Management, Sales & Business Development, and Digital Marketing & Transformation. Global Capability Centers (GCC) and mobility companies were also among the recruiters.

Accenture and Deloitte made triple-digit offers, whereas companies such as Nagarro, Mckinsey, and Navi Technologies hired more than 20 students each. Similarly, BCG, Ola, Merilytics, TVS Motor Company, Nykaa, Genpact, Unilever, and Reliance Industries were some of the others who hired in double digits. IDFC First Bank, India Sotheby’s, Blenheim Chalcot India, Stride Ventures, Target, WEH Venture Partners, PI Investment Advisors, and Tata Steel were among the first-time recruiters.

‘Time of transformation’

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB shared two pieces of advice with the graduates in his address, “First, use your privilege to serve those less fortunate. Inequality persists in our country, and your skills can help address these issues. Second, cultivate the habit of civil disagreement. Embrace different views with kindness and empathy.”

ISB also acknowledged exemplary students with awards for academic excellence, extra-curricular achievements, and exceptional leadership.

Nipun Bansal was named the gold medallist from the PGP Class of 2024 across both campuses. Antara Choudhury received the ISB-Parmeshwar Godrej Award, given to an exemplary woman student who has a strong record of commitment to social causes from the graduating PGP class.

The twin events, in Mohali and Hyderabad, also marked the graduation of 145 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Family Business (PGP MFAB), Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP), Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare (AMPH), and the doctoral-level Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM).