Curriculum of ISB’s PGP program revised

Dean Pillutla said that for revising the curriculum, senior officials spoke extensively to the alumni, the recruiters, industry at large, to inform this exercise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB) has unveiled a comprehensive curriculum review for its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP).

The revised PGP has a three-pronged focus including a move towards a more customised and flexible programme structure, given the diverse needs of the students, who come from backgrounds varying from engineering to the armed forces to art or sports. With it, learnability is the second pillar, as the school will now use more activity-based methods that build the ability to constantly learn. The third key point is a built-in system of renewal in the curriculum so as to respond to future needs proactively, a press release said.

“The overarching impetus for the changes was the evolving nature of jobs, and the reduced shelf life of knowledge,” says Dean, ISB, Madan Pillutla and added that “In such a period of constant change, what one knows for sure is that people who have a variety of skills will succeed. So, that was the impetus for us to begin to examine it very carefully.”

Dean Pillutla said that for revising the curriculum, senior officials spoke extensively to the alumni, the recruiters, industry at large, to inform this exercise. “The result is an ever-evolving curriculum, which ensures a real-time response to newer trends and requirements,” he said.

The revised curriculum, in its delivery, emphasises personalised and experiential learning opportunities, for which the newly set up Centre for Learning and Teaching Excellence will play a pivotal role. It will drive continuous improvement in content and curriculum design.

The changes will be phased in constantly. For instance, from next year, the school will provide academic advisory services to the students, which will help them to choose a more cross-functional or multi-disciplinary set of electives courses. This would mean that a student has the choice of not majoring or specialising in any one area from next year, and instead build a variety of skillsets to remain job-ready for now and be adaptable for the future, a press release added.