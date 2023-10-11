More ISB students become entrepreneurs in India

More students who graduated from ISB turned to entrepreneurship over the last decade than any other Indian business school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has become the most prominent educational hub for entrepreneurship in India and globally.

More students who graduated from ISB turned to entrepreneurship over the last decade than any other Indian business school.

According to PitchBook Annual University Rankings 2023, which compares schools by adding up the number of alumni entrepreneurs who have raised venture capital for their start-ups in the last decade, ISB has been ranked at the top of the list in India and on #20 globally.

ISB alumni running these companies have raised $4.5 billion in capital for their companies during this period with 175 students going on to establish their own companies.

ISB has managed to nurture talent that has the confidence to start their businesses and make them successful for a host of reasons. The business school admits some of the brightest students every year who are trained by a world-class faculty.

In addition to their core subjects, students are specially trained in entrepreneurship, competitive strategy, responsible leadership, strategic innovation management, and business process excellence.

ISB is strong with over 17,000 alumni and is spread across the globe following their vocation and passion. ISB alumni have made an impact in sectors including ed tech, e-commerce, automobiles, cleantech, finance, and media, among others.