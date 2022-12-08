Sabitha directs Collectors to speed up Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works in Telangana

Minister instructed officials to complete works in at least two schools in every mandal by the end of this month and make them ready for inauguration.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday directed the District Collectors to expedite the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme works being taken up to improve infrastructure and facilities in government schools across the State.

In a video conference held here, the Minister instructed officials to complete works in at least two schools in every mandal by the end of this month and make them ready for inauguration. She set a target of completing works in 1,210 schools by the end of this month and instructed officials to ensure dual desks were provided in all schools.

The government has taken up Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme with a staggering Rs.7,289 crore budget and in the first phase 9,123 schools were being provided with 12 different kinds of amenities with an expenditure of Rs.3,497 crore, she said.

“All requisite funds for works are available and works should be expedited to meet the set deadlines,” she said, adding that the programme will change the face of the government schools in the State.

The Minister also instructed the monitoring agencies and school management committees to convene special meetings for speeding up the works and said new guidelines were issued for utilizing school and sports grants and asked the officials to take measures accordingly.

Education department officials were told to immediately handover dining hall furniture to the high schools where the works were completed and also install solar panels in the schools with more than 200 students.

Education department secretary V Karuna, School Education director A Sridevasena and TSEWIDC chairman R Sridhar Reddy among other officials took part in the video conference.