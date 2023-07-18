Sabitha directs officials to supply textbooks to govt colleges by Friday; expresses ire over delay

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to ensure the textbooks were supplied to all colleges by Friday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Expressing her ire at the delay in supply of textbooks to government junior colleges, even after a month of commencement of academic year, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to ensure the textbooks were supplied to all colleges by Friday. If needed, officials should involve private transport officers and not just rely on the RTC, she said.

During a review meeting here on Tuesday, the Minister also was not happy over the delay in construction of new buildings, additional classrooms, toilets and other facilities for which Rs.60 crore were already sanctioned, and directed officials to complete them on war footing.

Pointing out that despite clear instructions to complete works before the commencement of the new academic year, officials failed in the task, the Minister directed Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal to review the progress on a weekly basis. The State government had sanctioned an additional Rs.4.43 crore for modernizing labs and maintenance, she said.

The Minister refuted reports there was a drop in admissions in government junior colleges and said there was still time for admissions. Several students have enrolled in 119 BC Welfare Residential Schools, 38 KGBVs and two Tribal Welfare Residential Schools that were upgraded into intermediate colleges.

Expressing her unhappiness over poor pass percentage in colleges from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts, the Minister said students in the remote areas across the State were scoring good marks.

Despite all amenities and provisions in colleges, Hyderabad and neighboring districts, poor pass percentage was a matter of concern, she said, directing the officials to lay focus on the students’ performance and improve their scores in the intermediate exams

Education department secretary Karuna Vakati, Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal, and district intermediate education officers of various districts among other officials participated in the meeting.