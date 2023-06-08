| Telangana Come June 20 Students Of Govt Schools To Be Served With Ragi Java As Breakfast

Students of all government and local body schools will be served hot and nutritious 250 ml Ragi Java as breakfast daily

Hyderabad: Starting June 20, students of all government and local body schools will be served hot and nutritious 250 ml Ragi Java as breakfast daily before commencement of the morning assembly in the school.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said the initiative of providing Ragi Java to students was being launched on June 20 commemorating ‘Telangana Vidya Dinotsavam’ as part of Telangana State decennial celebrations. This initiative will benefit 25,26,907 students in 28,606 government and local body schools.

The Minister who convened a meeting withEducation department officials here, said the Ministers and MLAs would be formally inaugurating schools revamped under the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi/ Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme.

With the academic year commencing, 16,27,457 students of Class I to V would be provided workbooks and 12,39,415 students of Class VI to X would be given notebooks for each subject. The government was providing free textbooks to 30 lakh students at the cost of Rs.190 crore this year. Further, the government was providing two pairs of uniforms to 26 lakh students at an expenditure of Rs.150 crore.

To improve the education standards and to facilitate information dissemination, 20,000 Tabs were being distributed to teachers, she said.

The Minister asked officials to make arrangements for launching 4,700 digital classrooms in 1,600 schools on June 20. The officials were also asked to make arrangements for launching 10,000 libraries in the State.