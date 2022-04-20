| Sabitha Launches Coaching Classes For Competitive Exams In Six Universities

Sabitha launches coaching classes for competitive exams in six universities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday launched competitive examination coaching classes in six universities.

Following the State government decision on recruitment to posts in various departments, six universities – Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Telangana University and Satavahana University – took an initiative to offer competitive examination coaching classes to prepare students for recruitment exams.

The virtual launch event today was attended by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. R Limbadri and TSCHE vice- chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana apart from the Vice-Chancellors of the six universities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving utmost importance on filling up 80,000 vacant posts in the State.

“This initiative by the universities is aimed at extending support to students preparing for these exams with books, reference material and amenities,” she said.

Prof.Limbadri suggested the universities to strengthen the coaching with mock interviews and providing reference material and assured the complete support of TSCHE in the endeavour.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .