Sachin Shetty aspires to help economically weak people realise the beauty of travelling in India and Outside

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Sachin Shetty, a travel blogger and cinematographer, is making it big in his life by living his dream. He loves to explore uncharted territories and inspires others in doing so as well.

The owner of Shutterbox Films, based in Udupi, is a high-spirited guy who doesn’t fear challenges. Instead, he takes every challenge heads on, and that’s how he has always come out victorious. From travelling India, Nepal, and Bhutan on a bike to riding in Rajasthan in 52-degree temperatures, his life is full of memorable adventures.

Sachin started travelling by exploring nearby places in 2013. His first bike was a Pulsar 220, and now he owns Suzuki Hayabusa, Re Himalayan, Hero Xpulse, Yezdi, Lamby, Vijai Super, and Suzuki Burgman. Sachin loves to spend most of his time travelling and inspires others to do so.

Ever since he started and till now, Sachin Shetty has been giving most of his time to travel as he enjoys the feeling of being a rider and traveller. As a hardcore traveller, he has participated in the Limca Record event on Jawa Vintage Bike. By 2017, he had completed a solo ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In 2018 he completed the India-Bhutan-Nepal ride, and then in the following year, he did the Spiti valley ride.

Last year, Sachin Shetty travelled to North Karnataka, Run of Kutch, and explored Kerala fully. This year, he has also travelled to Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Nepal. During the pandemic, Sachin had to stop travelling for a while, but once the restrictions eased up, he continued to live his desires. But as an extremely responsible and expert traveller, he took care of all safety precautions. “We used our own camping setup and cooked our own food to stay safe,” he mentions.

Now Sachin’s goal is to travel the whole world on his bike, and he plans to do it in the next five years. But before that, he plans to do a South East Asia tour solo on the bike. Sachin aspires to help people realise the beauty of the world by visiting places in India & outside. He especially wants to help those who hardly ever travel due to economic issues.

For his work so far, Sachin has received several honours. He has won 3 National and 1 International awards for Best Cinematography.