Sachin Tendulkar spotted checking out India’s most expensive supercar in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is known to be an automobile enthusiast and has a personal collection of several high-end and rare vehicles, was recently spotted in Hyderabad checking out Pininfarina Battista, reportedly India’s most expensive supercar.

Sachin drove it on the track layout of the new Hyderabad E-Prix during his visit to Formula E Race.

He wrote, “Are EVs the future?” Sachin further said, “It was so fast, we defied time and landed in future.” He also congratulated Anand Mahindra and his team for the car.

The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?”. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future! A wonderful achievement by @anandmahindra & his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world class automobiles. pic.twitter.com/QWY1gmnigd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2023

The highly-acclaimed Italian design house Pininfarina is owned by Mahindra and Mahindra. During the Formula E Grand Prix event in the city, Pininfarina showcased the car and the launch of the vehicle is likely to follow soon.

Sachin is known to have owned cars such as BMW i8, BMW M5, Ferrari 360 Modena, Mercedes-Benz S Class, and Nissan GT-R. He is also known to have owned several bikes, including the Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha R1, and Ducati 1098.

In addition to being a collector, he has also been associated with automobile brands. He has been a brand ambassador for BMW India and has also been associated with brands like Nissan and Apollo Tyres.

The cricketer’s love for automobiles is well-known, and he has often spoken about his passion for cars and bikes in various interviews. He has also been spotted driving some of his prized possessions on the streets of Mumbai.