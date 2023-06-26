Harish Rao slams BJP, Congress on Dharani portal issue

09:06 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad; In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janatha Party, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday slammed the saffron party’s conflicting statements on the Dharani portal. He said the BJP was turning its remarks into mere rhetoric, indicating a lack of coherence within the party’s leadership.

The Minister was referring to the contradictory statements made by BJP national president JP Nadda and the party State president Bandi Sanjay over the operations of the Dharani website launched by the Telangana government for effective land management and to streamline property registrations.

While Sanjay had recently announced that the BJP would continue to implement the Dharani portal in an effective manner, Nadda, addressing a rally in Nagarkurnool, declared that the party would do away with the Dharani portal if they were to come to power in the State.

Taking to Twitter, Harish Rao highlighted the inconsistency within the BJP’s top ranks. He lamented that while local BJP leaders said the Dharani portal would not be scrapped, Nadda’s statement contradicted their stance. This, he argued, was another example of the BJP’s lack of cohesion and internal discord.

“The BJP’s ‘gully’ leaders say one thing about Dharani, their Delhi bosses say another. There seems to be a constant lack of communication and coordination within their party,” he said.

The Minister also took a swipe at the Congress, accusing them of blindly criticising the Dharani website without a proper understanding of its benefits. In a sharp retort, he remarked that while the BJP lacks coordination within its ranks, the Congress leaders did not have even a mind of their own to think.