Governor Tamilisai acting like an agent of BJP, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Despite holding a Constitutional post, Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, was indulging in political mudslinging and acting like an agent of BJP, remarked Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

During inauguration of new medical equipment at SD Eye Hospital here, the Minister objected to the Governor commenting on OGH heritage building without attempting to understand the complexities of the issue.

“The Governor conveniently overlooks all the good work and accomplishments of Telangana government in health sector and chooses to take the negative path of criticizing with issues like OGH building, which needs deeper understanding,” he said.

The government health sector in the last few months has scaled new heights but the Governor has not uttered a single a word of encouragement, he said.

Harish Rao wondered why the Governor was not acknowledging the positive impact of Basthi Dawakhanas, which reduced the patient load in tertiary hospitals like Gandhi Hospital and OGH. “It is ironic and unfortunate that despite being a doctor, the Governor has so far has not encouraged the hardworking healthcare workers and staff. On the contrary, the Governor chooses to make political statements, which is unworthy of the Constitutional post,” he said.

The issue of a new building at OGH campus was pending in the High Court and a positive outcome is expected in the days to come, Harish Rao said. “I wonder why the Governor chose to ignore positive developments and is indulging in cherry picking by raising this issue,” the Minister said.