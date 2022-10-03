Saddula Bathukamma celebrated on a grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Karimnagar: Saddula Bathukamma, the last day of the nine-day flowers festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday.

Wearing colorful saris and jewelry, women and girls played Bathukamma around systematically arranged flowers and singing songs. After immersing the bathukammas in nearby water bodies, women shared ‘sathu pindi’ (flour made by using different grains) with each other since it was an important part of the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the celebrations by gram panchayats and municipalities. Besides leveling grounds, lighting, drinking water and other arrangements were made at the venues. Continuing every year’s practice, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar personally prepared a Bathukamma at his residence in Karimnagar.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others participated in the celebrations at Saibaba temple of Sitarampur area, Satyanarayana Swamy temple of Mankammathota, Markfed grounds and Lake police station in Karimnagar.

MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives and political leaders participated in saddula bathukamma celebrations in their respective areas.