KTR to inaugurate three-day Karimnagar Kalotsavalu on Friday

Karimnagar: The stage is all set for the Karimnagar Kalotsavalu, a three-day grand festival to be held at the Ambedkar Stadium here from Friday. IT Minister KT Rama Rao is slated to inaugurate the event.

On Saturday, popular actors Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad and Tarun will take part in celebrations being organised by Thara Arts Academy and the International Folk Academy. About 150 folk art troupes, comprising 15 to 18 members each from different States, will participate in the event and entertain the people of the town. While some of the teams have already arrived in town, more teams are on the way.

Cultural programmes of different States would be displayed during the celebrations, which start at 5 pm and continue up to 11 pm every day. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao examined the arrangements at Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday.