Sadhguru exhilarates with an inaugural lap at BIC before the Grand Prix of India

Sadhguru's love for motorcycles remains as strong as it was in his college days. He fondly remembers how his bike was more than just a mode of transport while racing on the track.

By ANI Updated On - 10:19 AM, Sat - 23 September 23

New Delhi: Spiritual guru Sadhguru took an exciting inauguration lap at the Buddh International Circuit on Friday ahead of the Grand Prix of India.

Sadhguru’s passion for motorcycles is as undiminished today as it was during his college years and he recalled how his motorbike often served as much more than just a vehicle while riding a lap at the race track.

“India is a land of motorcycles, people use two-wheelers more than anything. It’s necessary for youth to expand their energy and they need sport which is challenging, people think it’s dangerous but riding on the road is far more dangerous than riding on the track because on the track it’s all happening in a controlled way with lots of rules and nobody can break the rules. So, overall, it is good for everybody,” commented Sadhguru.

Sadhguru’s connection with motorcycles took on a higher purpose last year while spearheading the Save Soil Movement, undertook an arduous 100-day, 30,000 km lone motorcycle journey from London to Southern India, covering 27 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, and India to create public awareness and garner support for nations to implement soil friendly policies.

He added, “I got license just after my 18th birthday, so, for me motorcycle has not just been a transport, not even a sport, it has been kind of freedom to go across the country. I have ridden across India many times and my bike was not like these superbikes, it was the 250cc, single-cylinder bike but I did not ride to any destination as I just enjoyed the scenery and the beauty of the country.”

Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.