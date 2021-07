Sagar, Askari slam tons for Sporting XI in A 1 division league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: Sagar scored an unbeaten 164 while Syed Askari hit 134 to power Sporting XI to 391/6 in 90 overs against UBI in the Group A match of the A1 division three-day league, on Thursday.

Brief Scores: A 1 division three-day league:

Group-A: Deccan Chronicle 356/7 in 89 overs & 228 in 40 overs (CV Milind 67; Aman Sheron 4/38) bt Jai Hanuman 281/8 in 80 overs (K Rohit Rayudu 132batting, A Prateek Reddy 53, CV Milind 3/40, Anirudh Raj 3/65) & 148 in 27.2 overs (C Shiva Bhaskaren 3/37, Anirudh Raj 4/39); Continental 245/9 in 90 overs & 230/8 in 40 overs (S Vaishnav Reddy 53, S Rohit Reddy 56; Ammaar Ayub 3/48) bt Ensconse 286 in 79 overs & 149 in 35.2 overs; AOC vs SBI

(Day 3 called off); Sporting XI 391/6 in 90 overs (Syed Askari 134, Sagar 164no) vs UBI;

SCRSA 217 in70.1 overs (Ch Aswad Rajiv 3/43) vs EMCC 226/7 in 75 overs (Shaik Sohail 102 batting, Ajay Dev Goud 62);

Group-B: MP Colts 358/9 in 90 overs & 185/4 in 31.4 oves (G Sireesh Goud 67) drew with Gemini Friends 251 in 65.5 overs (Thakur Tilak Varma 102; Praneeth Raj 5/63); R Dayanand 230/9 in 90 overs & 128 in 38.2 overs (Manish G 6/18) lost to Central Excise 378 in 87.1 overs; Cambridge XI 205 in 75.4 overs & 215/3 in 40 overs (Jairam Kashyap 60, Rishikesh Reddy 93no) lost to Evergreen 480/5 in 90 overs; Zinda Tilismath 275 in 68.3 overs & 161 in 39.3 overs (AR Satwik 5/21) bt India Cements 183 in 70.5 overs & 171 in 33.4 overs (K Bhagath Varma 76; P Vishal Singh 4/31);

Group-C: Apex Cc 224 in 76.3 overs & 179/9 in 40 overs (S Harshit 50, Nikhil 3/35) lost to Mahmood 300 in 85.4 overs & 104/4 in 22.4 overs (K Sri Harsha 4/16); Charminar 238 in 80.5 overs & 234/3 in 40 overs bt Concorde 186 in 54.3 overs & 148 in 35.5 overs (Shaik Sameer 78, Mudassir 4/35, Sathwik Reddy 4/33); Khalsa 476 in 83.4 overs & 265/8 in 40 overs (Dhyeay 73, Ruthik Yadav 61; Harsha Ganja 5/38) bt Sri Chakra 229 in 59.5 overs & 161 in 37.3 overs (Shashi 63); Rohit XI 161 in 67.4 overs vs Sportive 212/3 in 75 overs.

