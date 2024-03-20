Tajendra powers Sanathnagar to win in 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball

Tejendra emerged standout performer with a score of 52 to propel Sanathnagar Playground edge past Loyola Academy 86-82 in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament.
Hyderabad: Tejendra emerged standout performer with a score of 52 to propel Sanathnagar Playground edge past Loyola Academy 86-82 in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.
In a tightly contested match, Loyola Academy’s Majid notched an impressive 27 to emerge top scorer for his side. Despite his impressive performance, their efforts fell short, resulting in a loss for Loyola Academy.
Results: Sanathnagar Playground 86 (Tejendra 52, Jasim 15) bt Loyola Academy 82 (Majid 27, Daniel 12).