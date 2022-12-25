Sahitya award presented to Spoorthy Kandivanam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Hyderabad: Young author, Spoorthy Kandivanam, who penned 33 short stories and authored three novels in Telugu, was presented the Sahitya award by Ampasayya Naveen Literary Trust.

The young author, who did her PG in Biotechnology and initially worked for scientific e-journal publishing companies, had earlier won several accolades for her literary efforts including a first prize in the Namasthe Telangana-Mulkanoor Public Library for her story ‘Dimki’.

Within a short span of her career, Spoorthy’s stories have been published in a wide range of vernacular newspapers and magazines in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh including Namasthe Telangana, Eenadu, Saranga, Vishalakshi, Vishalandhra, Sahiti Kiranam and Logili. Some of her works – ‘Chikati Velugulu’, ‘Nayina Cheppina Abadham’ and ‘Dimki’ received appreciation and recognition.

Born in Mahabubnagar and a resident of Nallakunta in the city, Spoorthy was inspired by her father Kandivanam Raghuramaiah, who himself is a writer and a journalist. She started writing in English in 2019 and later shifted her literary efforts to Telugu and within a short span, published a total of 33 short stories and three novels in Telugu.

The youngster also draws inspiration and closely follows the works of great Telugu literary writers including Ampasayya Naveen, Peddinti Ashok Kumar, Keshav Reddy, Syed Salim, Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani and Anguluri Anjani Devi.