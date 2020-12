Sai Abhinav, Rohit shines for Warriors

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: P Sai Abhinav scored 62 while Rohit scalped three wickets as Warangal Warriors defeated Khammam Lions by 54 runs in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Kakatiya Cup, in Warangal on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Warangal Warriors 147/7 in 20 overs (P Sai Abhinav 62) bt Khammam Lions 93/8 in 20 overs (Rohith 3/16, P Sai Abhinav 2/18); Adilabad Arrows 64/9 in 15 overs (Rishi Madhav 3/9) lost to Peddapally Panthers 65/3 in 9.5 overs (Kittu 28; Vinay Kumar 2/13); Gadwal Gladiators 119/9 in 20 overs (M Naresh 40; DSDK Praise 4/29, Raju Yadav 3/14) lost to Nalgonda Dependables 120/9 in 19.2 overs ( Raju Yadhav 40; Srinivas 3/29, Bhasah 2/23); Medak Masters 85 in 19.2 overs (R Ravi 3/14, Sandeep 2/7) lost to Bhadradri Sailors 86/3 in 9 overs (Revanth 23).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .