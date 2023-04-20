Sai Dharam Tej starrer Virupaksha gets good US premiere advance figures

The latest film of Sai Dharam Tej, Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the latest film of Sai Dharam Tej, which is going to be released tomorrow (April 21) in theatres. This is the comeback film for Sai Dharam Tej after his recovery from injury. Also, this is the first film for Sai Dharam Tej in a horror and thriller setting. The film has good vibes surrounding it currently.

Virupaksha impressed the Telugu audience with its content from the trailer and teaser so far. The period setup of the 1970s to 1990s and a rural-based story centred around superstitions and supernatural elements are going to excite the audience for sure. The makers also promised the same for the audience, saying that the film will provide both thrills and terror. The censor board confirmed the same by giving the film an “A” certificate.

With a decent amount of buzz around it, Virupaksha managed to start with good numbers for the US premieres in advance. So far, the advance US premiere sales are at 35 thousand dollars at the box office. This is a very good figure for Sai Dharam Tej compared to his previous movies. The box office analysts predict that Virupaksha has all the chances of registering the biggest US opening for Sai Dharam Tej in his career.

Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra produced the film. Samyuktha Menon is the lead actress. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the film.