Vijayawada: Virupaksha movie team will visit this mall today

Virupaksha movie team is going to visit the PVP mall in Vijayawada today at 6 pm. The lead pair, Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, are going to interact with the public during this visit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:17 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Vijayawada is a major centre for the film industry next to Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. There are numerous film lovers in Vijayawada, and the film releases will be celebrated at a high level there.

Many stars from Tollywood started promoting their films in Vijayawada more than in the past in recent times. The Virupaksha movie team does the same now.

Virupaksha is Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film, which is going to be released in theatres on April 21. This is a mystical thriller film, written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. The film looks very impressive in the trailer.

The makers of Virupaksha have done some unique promotions to date for the film. All the cast members of Virupaksha came to the trailer launch event in their looks from the film. The makers even arranged for a few HD screen vans all over the Telugu states to play the Virupaksha trailer on wheels. Now the team is moving to each major city to promote their film ahead of its release in a week.

Virupaksha movie team is going to visit the PVP mall in Vijayawada today at 6 pm. The lead pair, Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, are going to interact with the public during this visit. The makers said that the team will visit other cities all this week as well.

Virupaksha is a film that takes place in a rural village and revolves around some mystical elements. Because the film will contain thrilling and terrifying elements, the censor board awarded it an “A” rating.

Sai Dharam Tej promised that Virupaksha is definitely going to be a thrilling ride in theatres.