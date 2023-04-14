Virupaksha is censored with ‘A’ certificate for thrills and terror

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the upcoming release of supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej. The film is going to be released on April 21 in theatres worldwide in multiple languages. Sai Dharam Tej is coming with another serious content, Virupaksha, after the film Republic. The film looks to be a complete mystical thriller, as known from the trailer. Well, the censor board watched the film today.

Virupaksha was given an “A” certificate by the censor board, restricting the film to adults. This is neither because of the bad language nor the sexual violations in the content. It is purely because of the thrills and terror elements present in the film. The makers of Virupaksha have happily accepted the “A” certification, as they too know the content requires such restrictions.

Virupaksha is going to be a thrilling ride where the mystery elements will be unfolded by the lead actor, as known from the trailer. Sai Dharam Tej confirmed that the film will take place in the period of 1970 to 1990 and will be related to black magic. He also said that there will be some superstitions and supernatural forces in the film. So considering all these, the censor board might have certified Virupaksha with an “A”.

Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra produced the film. Samyuktha Menon is the female lead in the film. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music.