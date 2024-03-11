AP Assembly Polls: Jana Sena announces Kandula Durgesh as Nidadavolu candidate

Jana Sena forged an alliance with TDP and BJP to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state. The seat sharing between the parties will be finalized soon, the sources said.

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday announced the candidature of K Durgesh who will contest for the Nidadavolu segment in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Jana Sena is part of the National Democratic Alliance comprising the TDP and the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Durgesh is the sixth candidate to be announced by Jana Sena for the assembly polls.

“K Durgesh has been selected by president Pawan Kalyan as Jana Sena candidate to contest from the Nidadavolu constituency on behalf of the alliance,” said the party in a release.

As part of the seat sharing arrangement with the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena will contest 24 assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.