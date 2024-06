SAI emerge Kabaddi champions

In the final, SAI cruised past Nav Shakthi Kreeda Mandal 41-3 to lift the trophy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:27 PM

Hyderabad: SAI emerge Kabaddi champions Sports Authority of India (SAI) emerged winners of the Telangana State Level Invitation Kabaddi Tournament at Ale Narender Sports Complex Mitra Club Gowlipura, Hyderabad on Monday.

