Sai Karteek pair enters semis of World Tour Tennis

In the quarterfinal clash, Sai Karteek pair defeated Raghav Singhania and Rishi Reddy in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to enter the last four stage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar stormed into the semifinals in the men’s doubles category at the World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures held at Davanagere on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal clash, Sai Karteek pair defeated Raghav Singhania and Rishi Reddy in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to enter the last four stage. Earlier in the pre-quarterfinals, the duo beat Australian pair of Luke Sorensen and Mathew Woerndle 7-5, 6-2.

Results: Quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Manish Sureshkumar bt Raghav Singhania/Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-4. Pre-quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Manish Sureshkumar bt Luke Sorensen/Mathew Woerndle 7-5, 6-2.

