Scoring just one goal in three games is a concern: Hyderabad FC head coach

Hyderabad FC will next play Mumbai City at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 06:39 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC are languishing in the bottom of the table of the Indian Super League with no points to their name. The former champions will next play Mumbai City at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto seemed concerned with the team returning empty handed from the first three games, enduring 2-1 loss to East Bengal, 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC and another 1-0 loss to Chennaiyin FC at home on Monday.

“We will like to forget the last three games but I feel the team deserved at least a point each from each of the three games,” head coach Singto said. “Missed chances at the crucial periods of these games have cost us,” he added.

Going into the game against last season’s Shield winners Mumbai City FC on Saturday, the question remains: from where are the goals coming for the Nizams? With just one goal in three games with lack of clinical nature in front of goal is clearly visible. “It is concerning with just one goal scored in the last three games,” the 49-year-old said. “And if we don’t score, then at least the team must not concede,” he said.

The Nizams are into a transitional season, with changes in coaching staff and players. The club moved on from coach Manolo Marquez who guided the side to ISL title in 2021-22 season and appointed Thangboi Singto as the new head coach also appointing Irishman Conor Nestor as Hyderabad FC’s first-team coach.

Also, adding 10 new players, including foreigners Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, Petteri Pennanen and Felipe Amorim as high profile incomings to bolster the side especially in offensive areas.

The new players of the side are yet to adapt to the environment as a gap is clear to be seen between what is being instructed to the players and what is implemented in the pitch. “To truly come together as a team, the group requires a little more time,” Singto accepted. “The team is working in all the areas of the game and the understanding of unity of the team remains our top priority moving forward,” Singto concluded.

Also Read Star footballer recalls horror of Manipur violence