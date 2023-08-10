Sai Karthik clinches HCC Classic Chess tournament

Thursday, Aug 10, 2023
Fide Rated player Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik clinched the HCC First Invitational Classic Chess title held at Hyderabad Chess Centre

By PTI
Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 10 August 23
Medal winners of hcc classical chess tournament on Thursday

Hyderabad: Fide Rated player Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik clinched the HCC First Invitational Classic Chess title held at Hyderabad Chess Centre, YMCA, Secunderabad on Thursday.

Sai Karthik, with 5.5 points from 6 rounds, secured top spot in the competition. Andabatla Satvik finished runner-up with 4.5 points while Natura Bethi, with four points, took the third place.

Results: Top 10 winners: 1. Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (5.5), 2. Andabatla Satvik (4.5) 3. Natura Bethi (4), 4 Sreetej B (4), 5. Sree Rama Anjani Kumar K (4), 6. Arka Ram Mahankali (3.5), 7. Rithwik Reddy Upparigudam (3), 8. Satyanarayna Murthy Pvv (3), 9. Sai V S T(3), 10. Vijayendrakumar DN (2.5).

