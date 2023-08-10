Sai Karthik clinches HCC Classic Chess tournament

Fide Rated player Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik clinched the HCC First Invitational Classic Chess title held at Hyderabad Chess Centre
Hyderabad: Fide Rated player Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik clinched the HCC First Invitational Classic Chess title held at Hyderabad Chess Centre, YMCA, Secunderabad on Thursday.
Sai Karthik, with 5.5 points from 6 rounds, secured top spot in the competition. Andabatla Satvik finished runner-up with 4.5 points while Natura Bethi, with four points, took the third place.
Results: Top 10 winners: 1. Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (5.5), 2. Andabatla Satvik (4.5) 3. Natura Bethi (4), 4 Sreetej B (4), 5. Sree Rama Anjani Kumar K (4), 6. Arka Ram Mahankali (3.5), 7. Rithwik Reddy Upparigudam (3), 8. Satyanarayna Murthy Pvv (3), 9. Sai V S T(3), 10. Vijayendrakumar DN (2.5).