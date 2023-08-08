Vignesh emerges victorious at Open Prize Money Chess Tournament

Vignesh Advaith Vemula emerged champion of the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Winners of the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Vignesh Advaith Vemula emerged champion of the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Academy held at SCR Sports Complex, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

In the fifth and final round, Vignesh defeated top-seeded Bharat Kumar Reddy to finish with 5 points for the top honours. S Shiva and Chidvilash Sai finished second and third respectively.

Special prizes were awarded to PVV Satyanarayana Murthy and Sareddy Swapna who received special honours for best veteran and best woman, respectively.

Results: Final round: 1. Vignesh Advaith Vemula (5) bt Bharat Kumar Reddy P(4), 2. Siva S (5) beat Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni (4), 3. Shanmukha P (3.5) drew with Vemparala Nikash (4), 4. Abdul Aziz (4) bt Narahari Geethika Hasini(3.5), 5. Srujan Keerthan S(4) bt G V V Satya Sai (3);

Final Placings: 1.Vignesh Advaith V(5), 2. S Shiva (5), 3.Chidvilash Sai S(4), 4. Saranya Devi N, (4) 5. Vemparala Nikash (4), 6. Srujan Keerthan S(4), 7. Natura Bethi (4), 8. Bharat Kumar Reddy P, (4) 9.Rithwik Janugam(4), 10. Divith Reddy Adulla (4);

Special Prizes: Best Veteran: PVV Satyanarayana Murthy; Best Women: Sareddy Swapna.