Sloka Dandu secures top honours in Children Chess Tournament

Sloka Dandu secured top honours in under-8 girls division of the Amarnath Inaganti Chess Foundation’s Children Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

ACF under-8 girls winner sloka Dandu

Hyderabad: Sloka Dandu secured top honours in under-8 girls division of the Amarnath Inaganti Chess Foundation’s (ACF) 4th Invitation State Open Children Chess Tournament held at Multipurpose hall, Nizmapet Municipal corporation office, Pragathi Nagar on Sunday.

Sloka topped the list ahead of Rishika Janga, Haneedha Vittal in second and third positions respectively. A total number of 324 chess enthusiasts participated in the tournament.

Results:

U-8 Boys: 1.Maneesh Reddy Lingam, 2. Karthika Kalakoti, 3. Ransh Seth; Girls: 1.Sloka Dandu, 2. Rishika Janga, 3.Haneesha Vittal;

U-10 Boys: 1.Kankipati Sharan Darius, 2. K Aganith Seshadri, 3. Sai Dhanvith Vema; Girls: 1. Mudela Parnika, 2. M Srilasya, 3. Cherishya Bandaru;

U-12 Boys: 1.Abhinav Varma Kallidindi, 2. Sbhiram Akula, 3. Shourya Ponna; Girls: 1. S Navya, 2.Sudke Magnogna, 3. Deekshita Nair;

U-14: Boys: 1.Abhishek Anala, 2. Shashank Bolla, 3. Tisshya Chatterjee; Girls: Aishwarya Nedunoori, 2. Guttikonda Sri Varsha, 3. Nalcher Meghana;

U-16: Boys: Vishnu S Banda, 2. Maruthi Roshan, 3. Shivadeepak Kodipaka.