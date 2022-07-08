Sai Pallavi comment row: High Court refuses to intervene on Hyderabad police notice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Justice K Lalita of the Telangana High Court refused to interfere with a notice issued to actor Sai Pallavi by the Sultan Bazar Police Station. A member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had lodged a complaint complaining that the actor June 12, had made an objectionable statement.

According to the complaint the film actor had made a comparison between ‘Kashmir militants’ and ‘gausevaks’. This, according to the complainant, was illegal. Justice Lalita reasoned that the police had only called to examine her on the complaint and no interference was called for at this stage. She said that any order at this stage would lead to the police summoning citizen without notice. The judge said this would lead to an unhealthy precedent. The court reasoned that the petitioner may suitably respond to the notice in accordance with the law.