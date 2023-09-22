Sai Pallavi squashes ‘baseless’ marriage rumours

"Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up..." the actor said in a long statement on social media.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:51 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after female stars in India is the Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi. On Friday, she slammed the “baseless” allegations about her marriage to filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy that were circulating on social media and several news websites.

The duo was seen wearing garlands and donning traditional clothing in the viral photo. The cropped image, which was carefully edited and circulated online, was initially taken at a puja ceremony for her newest movie.

The ‘Fida’ actress finally responded to the rumours. She tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), “Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.”

She added in her statement, “When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”

Fans urged the actress to ignore the negativity on social media and wished her luck for her next film.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 Tamil movie “Gargi”. She was recently signed for Chandoo Mondeti’s film opposite Naga Chaitanya.