Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Gargi’ to release on July 15

By PTI Published: Published Date - 12:44 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Source: Twitter/Sai Pallavi.

Chennai: Multilingual courtroom drama “Gargi”, starring Sai Pallavi, will release in cinema halls on July 15. Also starring Kaali Venkat, the film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Pallavi, known for “Premam” (Malayalam), “Fidaa” (Telugu) and Netflix anthology “Paava Kadhaigal” (Tamil), shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

“#Gargi will be Yours from the 15th of July!” the actor tweeted late Saturday night.

Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika recently boarded the upcoming film as presenters via their production banner 2D Entertainment.

Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 Telugu film “Virata Parvam”, which also starred Rana Daggubati.