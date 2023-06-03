Sai Santosh shares lead with 12 others at TSWREIS chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Kandi Sai Santosh defeated Rayudu Sai Charan to pocket five points from as many rounds to share lead with 12 other players at the 1st Telangana Gurukulams All India Below 1600 FIDE rating tournament, being organised by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, on Saturday.

Important Results: Round 5: Srikara Darbha (4.5) drew with Mani Bharathy (4.5), Rohith N (5) bt Varun Jain (4), Akhileswar Samanthapudi (5) bt Kanishka Basu (4), Andabatla Satvik (4.5) drew with Saranya Devi Narahari (4.5 ), Akavaram Aashish Reddy (4) lost to Shantharam K (5), Rayudu Sai Charan Raj (4) lost to Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (5), Sankalp Arora (4) lost to Sree Rama Anjani Kumar K (5), Durga Karthika Lellapalli (4) lost to Phani Krishna C H (5), Vivaan Bhattacharya (4) lost to Andalamala Hemal Varshan (5), Anagani Sasank (4.5) drew with Kalyan Srinivas Vetcha (4.5).