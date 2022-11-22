Sainath, Karan shine for Gowtham Jr College at HCA U-16 tournament

B Sainath scalped six wickets for 24 while Karan Yadav scored an unbeaten century (100) as their side Gowtham Junior College defeated Sreeenidhi International School

08:33 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: B Sainath scalped six wickets for 24 while Karan Yadav scored an unbeaten century (100) as their side Gowtham Junior College defeated Sreeenidhi International School, Aziznagar by nine wickets in the HCA Under-16 inter-schools, colleges and district one-day knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

With Sainath wreaking havoc with the ball, Sreenidhi International School were skittled out for 112 in 35.1 overs. Chasing the target, Karan hit an unbeaten century to take his side home in just 9.3 overs. His knock was laced with 20 boundaries and one over it.

Brief Scores:

IICT ZM High School 107 in 26 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 4/8) lost to Hyd School of Excellence 109/0 in 8.5 overs (R Sai Sharan 52no, SSVV Nanda Kishore 53no); Telangana Tribal Welfare 121 in 37.2 overs (Hrishikesh 3/26, Sai Karthikeya 3/15, S K Amer 4/30) bt Khammam Dist 69 in 25.2 overs (K Prathap 6/18); Gowtham Model School West Marredpally 351/8 in 50 overs (Aaron George 122, D Ujwal 69; Ishaan Agarwal 3/48) bt Oakridge School Khajaguda 67 in 23.5 overs (Avik Dixit 3/17); Sreenidhi Int School Aziznagar 112 in 35.1 overs (Rraam Guptaa 73; B Sainath 6/24) lost to Gowtham Jr College ECIL 115/1 in 9.3 overs (Karan Yadav 100no);

Pallavi Model School Alwal 115 in 40.3 overs (Puneet 3/27) lost to CAL Public School 116/6 in 30.4 overs.

Top Performers:

Centurions: Aaron George 122, Karan yadav 100no

Five or more wickets: K Prathap 6/18, B Sainath 6/24