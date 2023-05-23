Sajjala predicts YSRC sweep in 2024 polls

Talking to the media, YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala has predicted a landslide victory for the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party general secretary and adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has predicted a landslide victory for the party notwithstanding the tirade against the government resorted to by a section of the media.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday on the occasion of YSRC completing four years of victory, he noted that certain sections of the media comprising Eenadu, ETV, Andhra Jyothi, ABN, and TV 5 were unable to digest the success of the ruling party which fulfilled 98.5 per cent of its pre-poll promises. “Jagan has displayed the qualities of an ideal political leader and is implementing welfare and development schemes in a transparent manner. The laying of foundation stone to Bandar port is a milestone in our achievements and the Ramayapatnam port will be inaugurated next year. People are observing what real development is like and even Central agencies are commending our governance,” he stated.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also pointed out that the construction of 16 medical colleges was going on briskly, and Jagan was doing what Chandrababu could not even with BJP as his partner. The TDP leader had used his office only for his personal gains and was of no use to the state, he alleged.