GO issued after loss of eleven lives during TDP programmes: Sajjala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Amaravati: It is the duty of the government to protect people’s lives, and organising public meetings on roads inconveniencing the public is wrong, Adviser to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has observed.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he explained that the ban on public meetings on roads would apply to all political parties. “The Government Order was issued under the Police Act after eleven lives were lost during the Telugu Desam Party programmes. Chandrababu should ponder why the ban was introduced. Had he followed the rules, people would not have lost their lives,” he stated.

Ramakrishna Reddy also took exception to the comments of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu that he would not follow rules, come what may. The police never objected to his meetings but only appealed to him to comply with the rules, he noted. “But he is behaving like a psycho and lacks decency,” he remarked.