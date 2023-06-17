Sajjanar felicitates Mahabubabad driver, conductor

Sajjanar felicitated Mahabubabad Depot conductor and driver for handling the body of a passenger who died of heart attack in the bus and shifting it to the victim’s house in the same bus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Sajjanar felicitated Mahabubabad Depot conductor and driver for handling the body of a passenger who died of heart attack in the bus and shifting it to the victim’s house in the same bus

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said it was the responsibility of the staff to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely. He appreciated the staff for showing outstanding performance and providing better services as well as humanity.

He appreciated and felicitated Mahabubabad Depot conductor K. Nagaiah and driver D. Komuraiah for handling the body of a passenger who died of heart attack in the bus and shifting it to the victim’s house in the same bus. It was necessary for the staff to have the ability to respond when such incidents occur while performing their duties, he said.

On June 14, K.Hussain (52), a passenger suffered a heart attack while traveling in a bus from Khammam to Mahabubabad. The ambulance staff refused to shift Hussain’s body to his home.

At that time, Nagaiah and Komuraiah with the permission of the higher authorities and with the help of relatives, shifted the body in the RTC bus to Hussain’s home.