Sajjanar vouches for incentives to those who vote

He suggested it was time the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission consider incentives and benefits to those who vote.

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar raised concern over the less percentage of voting (35.80 up to 5 pm) recorded for the GHMC polls on Tuesday. He suggested it was time the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission consider incentives and benefits to those who vote.

Though the government declared a holiday in view of the polls, with most of the youth, particularly those with the IT sector currently working from their homes, a low voting percentage was recorded.

Speaking to mediapersons after the polls ended, Sajjanar said, “As per the latest report, the polling percentage recorded seems to be low. This is a matter of concern.”

To raise awareness particularly among youth and students, their voting history and details should be made important for admission into colleges, courses, getting certificates and securing jobs among others, he said.

Sajjanar suggested the Election Commission constitute a high level committee with senior IAS, IPS officials and political parties to chalk out a strategy to increase the polling percentage in future.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .