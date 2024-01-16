Salaar OTT release confirmed! Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada version to drop on Netflix

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 02:56 PM

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film, Salaar: Ceasefire-Part 1, marked its global debut on December 22, 2023, leaving audiences eager for its upcoming OTT release. Netflix, the chosen streaming platform, recently provided an update on the impending release, unveiling details about the movie’s availability in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, in addition to Telugu.

Directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar: Ceasefire-Part 1 features a star studded cast including Prabhass, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapthi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Eswari Rao and Sriya Reddy, among others.

