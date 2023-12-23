Saturday, Dec 23, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 23 December 23
‘Salaar’ shatters records, surpasses 178.7 cr worldwide on first day

Hyderabad: ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘, featuring Prabhas, premiered in theatres on Friday, drawing massive crowds, especially in Telugu-speaking states. Fans eagerly thronged theatres, leading to a record-breaking ticket sale.

On its opening day, the film grossed an impressive Rs 178.7 crore worldwide.

The makers claim it’s the biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023.

They revealed a poster on X platform, showcasing Prabhas and the movie’s total collections on day one.

