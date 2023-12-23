| Salaar Shatters Records Surpasses 178 7 Cr Worldwide On First Day

Fans eagerly thronged theatres, leading to a record-breaking ticket sale. On its opening day, the film grossed an impressive Rs 178.7 crore worldwide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire‘, featuring Prabhas, premiered in theatres on Friday, drawing massive crowds, especially in Telugu-speaking states. Fans eagerly thronged theatres, leading to a record-breaking ticket sale.

On its opening day, the film grossed an impressive Rs 178.7 crore worldwide.

The makers claim it’s the biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023.

They revealed a poster on X platform, showcasing Prabhas and the movie’s total collections on day one.

The most violent man announced his arrival ⚠️#SalaarCeaseFire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💥#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar… pic.twitter.com/dJokmsdXMq — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 23, 2023