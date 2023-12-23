| Chiranjeevi Is All Praise For Prabhas Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire

Chiranjeevi is all praise for Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’

The film has garnered immense appreciation from fans, industry insiders, and critics alike.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Prashanth Neel’s film, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ is currently running successfully in theatres and is poised to break several box office records.

The film has garnered immense appreciation from fans, industry insiders, and critics alike. Megastar Chiranjeevi also joined the chorus of praise for ‘Salaar,’ particularly lauding Prabhas.

He also extended his appreciation to the entire ‘Salaar’ team, including Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Ravi Basrur. Taking to his official ‘X’ account, he congratulated the entire team.

“Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ #RebelStar #Prabhas. #SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire. Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial , ‘Adya’ @shrutihaasan and ‘Kartha’ @IamJagguBhai And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @vchalapathi_art @anbariv Producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga & @hombalefilms on this stupendous success,” he wrote on X.

Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ #RebelStar #Prabhas 🤗#SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire 🔥🔥 Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2023