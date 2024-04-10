Salar Jung Museum to remain closed on Thursday

The announcement was made via the museum's official handle on the ‘X’ platform.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum in the city has announced that it will be closed to the public on Thursday in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr. The announcement was made via the museum’s official handle on the ‘X’ platform.

The statement from the official handle of the museum said: “Dear visitors, On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Salar Jung Museum will remain closed for public on 11th April 2024. Please plan your visits accordingly.”

The Salar Jung Museum, which contains an extensive array of artwork, historical artefacts, and ancient manuscripts, continues to be a prominent destination for both tourists and residents.