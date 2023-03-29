Samantha invests in India’s First Superfood Brand ‘Nourish You’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also launched Nourish You's first plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative - Millet Mlk.
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in Nourish You, India’s maiden brand to get quinoa and chia to the country.
Announcing the actor’s investment, the company in a press release on Wednesday said that as the first to retail homegrown quinoa and chia seeds in India, Nourish You continues to lead in promoting locally-sourced and sustainable superfoods.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s investment comes as part of Nourish You’s seed funding round, which had earlier attracted pedigreed investors.
Samantha said, “Investing in Nourish You was a natural progression since I have been consuming their products for a while.” In addition to her investment, she also launched Nourish You’s first plant-based, vegan, and lactose-free milk alternative – Millet Mlk.
Nourish You is committed to reviving ancient food wisdom, promoting sustainable and healthy eating practices, and this new product is a testament to their efforts.