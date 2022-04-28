Sample questions to ace time and distance problems for SI exam

Published Date - 11:23 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and answers along with explanations on the Time and Distance topic.

1. The average speed of a bus is 2-1/2 times the average speed of a tractor. The tractor covers 336 km in 21 hours. How much distance will the bus cover in 12 hours?

1) 380 km 2) 440 km 3) 360 km 4) 460 km 5) None of these

Ans: 5

The speed of the tractor = 336/21 = 16 km/hr

The speed of the bus = 5/2 × 16 = 40 km/hr

The bus covered distance in 12 hours = 12 × 40 = 480 km

2. A man walks at the speed of 4 km/hr and runs at the speed of 8 km/hr. How much time will the man require to cover a distance of 24 km, if he completes half of his journey (12 km) walking and half of his journey running?

1) 3 hours 2) 6 hours 3) 12 hours 4) 5 hours 5) None of these

Ans: 5

The time of for first half of his journey = 12/4 = 3 hours

The time of second half of his journey = 12/8 = 1-1/2 hours

The time for total journey = 3 1-1/2 = 4-1/2 hours

3. What is the respective ratio between the speed of train and speed of a car, if the car covered 364 km in 7 hours and the train covered 195 km in 3 hours?

1) 5:4 2) 4:5 3) 13:5 4) 5:13 5) None of these

Ans: 1

The required ratio = 195/3:364/7 = 65:52 = 5:4

4. A tourist bus covers a distance of 522 km at the speed of 58 km/hr in 11 hours. If the bus halted at a tourist spot in the middle of the journey, for how much time did it halt?

1) 30 min 2) 1 hour 3) 1 hr 30 min 4) 2 hours 5) None of these

Ans: 4

The time for total journey (without halting) = 522/58 = 9 hours

The time for total journey (with halting) = 11 hours

The tourist bus halted time = 11 – 9 = 2 hours

5. The average speed of a bus is 3/5th of the average speed of a car which covers 3250 km in 65 hours. What us the average speed of the bus?

1) 30 km/hr 2) 20 km/hr 3) 35 km/hr 4) 36 km/hr 5) None of these

Ans: 1

The average speed of the car = 3250/65 = 50 km/hr

The average speed of the bus = 3/5 × 50 = 30 km/hr

6. Two children A and B start running from the same points P along a circular path in opposite directions. The radius of the circular path is 14 metres. B’s speed is 9 metres per minute and the two children meet each other after 4 minutes. What was A’s speed in metres per minutes?

1) 12 2) 14 3) 11 4) 13 5) None of these

Ans: 4

The circumference of the circular path = 2πr = 2 × 22/7 X 14 = 88 metres

Distance covered by B = T × S = 4 × 9 = 36 metres

Remaining path to covered by A = 88 – 36 = 52 metres

So, A covers the distance 52 metres in 4 minutes

A’s speed = 52/4 = 3 metre/minute

Banda Ravipal Reddy

Director, SIGMA

Sai Institute of General Mental Ability

Hyderabad