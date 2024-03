| Si Suspended For Misbehaving With Woman Cop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 10:46 PM

Jagital: Sub-Inspector of Police, DCRB, Venkat Rao was suspended on the allegation of misbehaving with a woman constable.

While working as SI in Kodimial police station, Venkat Rao misbehaved with a lady constable.

Based on the complaint, Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I, on Sunday issued orders by placing SI under suspension.