Samsung announces 40% festive discount on Galaxy S20+

Samsung is also offering up to 60 per cent off on select accessories such as wireless chargers and JBL speakers.

By | Published: 1:35 pm

New Delhi: Samsung has announced discounts and cashback offers on a wide range of products and consumers can get up to 40 per cent discount on select Galaxy smartphones such as its flagship Galaxy S20+.

Consumers shopping from Samsung.com will also get two-three day delivery of company products to their doorsteps across 16,000 pin codes in the country.

“This festive season, the Samsung.com online store is going to be the go-to destination for all Samsung products. Consumers can expect to find discounts as much as 60 per cent and cashback offers of up to 12.5 per cent on select products, but an exciting offer on every product for sure,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India said in a statement.

Consumers can enjoy up to 45 per cent discount on a range of TV and Home Appliances such as The Frame television, Spacemax Family Hub French Door refrigerator and front-load Ecobubble with Hygiene Steam washing machine.

The discounts and offers are valid from October 15 to November 16, the company said.

Samsung on Thursday announced festive offers on its wide range of external and internal solid state devices (SSDs), including recently-launched T7 Touch, T7 external SSDs and 870 QVO internal SSD, and Micro-SD cards during the Flipkart and Amazon festive sales.

“Our aim is to deliver unparalleled experience and technology that meets our consumers’ expectations. We are confident that our festive offers will make our consumers’ life easier and add more joy to the festivities,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India.