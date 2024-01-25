Samsung confirms Galaxy AI features roll-out for older flagships

The list of devices surprisingly excludes the company's 2022 devices including the Galaxy S22 series, which are also eligible for the One UI 6.1 update.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 05:57 PM

Hyderabad: In a latest launch, Samsung unveiled a suite of innovative AI-powered features with the latest Galaxy S24 series for an enhanced user experience. These features however, are currently exclusive only to the S24 series of Samsung’s flagship phones.

Patrick Chomet, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, revealed in an interview with TechRadar, that certain 2023 flagship devices will also receive the new Galaxy AI features as an update.

Chomet had confirmed that Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 will be receiving the Galaxy AI features through One UI 6.1 update in the first half of the year. The list of devices surprisingly excludes the company’s 2022 devices including the Galaxy S22 series, which are also eligible for the One UI 6.1 update.

The reasons for omission, however, were not revealed. Though S22 devices may eventually be included to experience the full potential of Galaxy AI, Samsung has not revealed a concrete to the guarantee.

Uncertainty for Galaxy S22 owners:

The decision has left Galaxy S22 owners in a state of uncertainty, as the smartphone makers have not revealed much about their plans on when the Galaxy AI features will be rolled out for their devices, if they ever will.

Inclusion of Galaxy S23 FE, which has the same chipset as the Galaxy S22, adds to the confusion.