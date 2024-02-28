Samsung gives closer look of ‘Galaxy Ring’, confirms launch

The Galaxy Ring was earlier teased at the Galaxy Unpacked Even in January, when the Galaxy S24 series was launched.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 03:46 PM

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Hyderabad: Tech giant Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The Galaxy Ring will be Samsung’s first smart ring offering, which will track heart rate, monitor and much more.

The Galaxy Ring was earlier teased at the Galaxy Unpacked Even in January, when the Galaxy S24 series was launched.

According to reports in some sections of media, the company is planning to launch the Galaxy Ring in the second half of this year. Chances are, the ring could be launched along with Samsung’s next gen foldable phones which are expected to be launched around the same time.

What features will the Samsung Galaxy Ring have?

Available in 9 ring sizes, from US 5-13, the Galaxy Ring boasts of loads of features that are aimed at monitoring users’ health. Heart rate tracker, breathing rate tracker, sleep pattern monitors, sleep apnea detectors among other features are provided got comprehensive insights into one’s health.

Although details on the time of launch and some features are out, Samsung is tight-lipped about the pricing of the product at this moment. Meanwhile gizmo freaks are eagerly waiting for more details about this product.