Samsung launches Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 05:13 PM

Gurugram: Samsung on Saturday announced the launch of Galaxy Fit3, its newest fitness tracker with advanced health-monitoring technology, inspiring everyone to feel their best and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The Galaxy Fit3 is designed with an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, 45% wider than the previous model, making it easier for users to check detailed insights at a glance. It is also lightweight and sleek with a comfortable fit, making it ideal for everyday use around the clock.

Users can incorporate the Galaxy Fit3 into their lifestyles with ease as it boasts a long battery life that can promises to last up to 13 days.

It can be personalized made more stylish by selecting watch faces from over 100 presets or setting your photos as the background. Users can also effortlessly mix and match bands to complement their fashion and daily routines with a one-click button.

Users can comfortably wear their Galaxy Fit3 throughout the night while it tracks their sleep patterns, even detecting snoring and monitoring blood oxygen levels to provide more detailed measurements. Based on individual sleep patterns, the Galaxy Fit3 provides users with personalised sleep coaching.

The Galaxy Fit3 tracks over 100 types of workouts anytime, anywhere and review their exercise records easily, encouraging users to stay motivated to achieve their goals. It features a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance, meaning users can enjoy outdoor activities in a variety of environments, as well.

Speaking during the launch, Aditya Babbar, senior director MX Business, Samsung India, said “In this new era of wellness, users desire a more comprehensive understanding of their health and Samsung has committed to providing users with advanced health monitoring tools to help them along their wellness journey,”

The Galaxy Fit3 will be available starting February 23 on Samsung.com as well as other on leading online and offline retail stores. It will be available in three colour options – Grey, Silver and Pink Gold at a price tag of Rs. 4,900.