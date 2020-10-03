Samsung targets to sell 1 million mini LED TVs in 2021

The lineup is expected to feature 4K resolution and consist of TVs in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

Seoul/New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly targeting to sell two million mini-LED TVs next year. According to market analysis firm TrendForce, Samsung will launch its new QLED TV lineup with mini-LED backlighting technology in 2021.

The lineup is expected to feature 4K resolution and consist of TVs in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

The TVs are expected to offer a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, which is significantly higher than 10,000:1 that the current-generation TVs offer, thanks to Mini-LED backlighting.

Samsung’s upcoming series of mini LED-powered QLED TVs are also expected to arrive with various other improvements as well as higher brightness, better HDR, and wider colour gamut

The mini LED does not offer a vastly better image quality than LCD panels, however, they are known to be more cost-effective, especially when compared to traditional OLEDs.

Meanwhile, Apple is also planning to boost the adoption of mini-LED technology thanks to increased competition among suppliers for mini-LED chips.